Trump’s Approval Falls Again to New Low

The latest Gallup daily tracking poll shows President Trump’s approval rate crashing to 36% to 57%.

“Trump’s current 36% is two percentage points below Barack Obama’s low point of 38%, recorded in 2011 and 2014. Trump has also edged below Bill Clinton’s all-time low of 37%, recorded in the summer of 1993, his first year in office, as well as Gerald Ford’s 37% low point in January and March 1975. John F. Kennedy’s lowest approval rating was 56%; Dwight Eisenhower’s was 48%.”

Trump has also hit a new low in the FiveThirtyEight tracking.