A Really Bad Start as President

First Read comments President Trump’s historically dismal approval rating:

“What’s more, George W. Bush never hit 36% in Gallup until 2006 — well after Hurricane Katrina and after the Iraq war had turned south. And Obama never ever dropped to that level over his eight years as president, which included a government shutdown, a debt-ceiling crisis, and a HealthCare.Gov failure. So we’re at Day 68 of Trump’s presidency, and he’s at a dangerously low place.”

“The good news for Trump: He’s got plenty of time to turn things around. The bad news: This early time is typically as good as it gets for a president’s ability to get things through Congress.”