3 Lame Stories About Every New President

Jack Shafer: “Usually up first in their rotation is a breathless beat-sweetener about the incoming vice president. Thanks to his unusual closeness to the boss, chin-stroking reporters and commentators write, the new veep is the most powerful in history.”

“The second inevitable wave of stories claim that the administration is ‘rebooting.’ If it’s true that administrations ‘hit the ground running,’ then it follows that all stumble and fall on their fat asses. By cloaking an administration’s desperate do-overs as reboots, the press provides camouflage for incompetents in power.”

“Monday’s Washington Post brings us, on Page 1 above the fold, the third classic of the first 100 days of reporting: A story about the coming ‘reorganization’ of government—this time by Prince Jared, the president’s son-in-law.”