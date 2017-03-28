What Do Republicans Do Now?

New York Times: “As they come to terms with their humiliating failure to undo the Affordable Care Act, Republicans eyeing next year’s congressional campaign are grappling with a new dilemma: Do they risk depressing their conservative base by abandoning the repeal effort or anger a broader set of voters by reviving a deeply unpopular bill even closer to the midterm elections?”

“The question is particularly acute in the House, where the Republican majority could be at risk in 2018 if the party’s voters are demoralized, and Democratic activists, energized by the chance to send a message to President Trump, stream to the polls.”

“Sifting through the wreckage of a disastrous week, Republican strategists and elected officials were divided over the best way forward.”