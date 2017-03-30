Comey Tried to Reveal Russian Tampering

FBI Director James Comey wanted to write a New York Times op-ed revealing Russia’s campaign to influence the U.S. presidential election back in the summer of 2016 — but then-President Obama stopped it, according to Newsweek.

“Comey pitched the idea of writing an op-ed about the Russian campaign during a meeting in the White House Situation Room in June or July.”

Said one source: “He had a draft of it or an outline. He held up a piece of paper in a meeting and said, ‘I want to go forward.’”