Putin Says Claims of Interference Are ‘Lies’

Vladimir Putin said that accusations that Russia interfered in last year’s U.S. elections are “lies” used for “domestic American politics,” CNBC reports.

Said Putin: “We said on numerous occasions and I reiterate that we are confident… and know for sure that opinion polls in the United States show that very many people are… friendly towards the Russian Federation, and I’d like to tell these people that we perceive and regard the United States as a great power with which we want to establish good partnership relations.”

He added: “All those things are fictional, illusory and provocations, lies. All these are used for domestic American political agendas. The anti-Russian card is played by different political forces inside the United States to trade on that and consolidate their positions inside.”