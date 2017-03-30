Two White House Officials Gave Nunes Intelligence Info

“A pair of White House officials played a role in providing Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, with the intelligence reports that showed President Trump and his associates were incidentally swept up in foreign surveillance by American spy agencies,” the New York Times reports.

“The revelation that White House officials assisted in the disclosure of the intelligence reports — which Mr. Nunes then discussed with President Trump — is likely to fuel criticism that the intelligence chairman has been too eager to do the bidding of the Trump administration while his committee is supposed to be conducting an independent investigation of Russia’s meddling in the last presidential election.”