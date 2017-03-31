McKay Coppins interviewed Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT), the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform:

“I asked Chaffetz if he was concerned about Trump reaping financial rewards from his presidency, but he just shrugged. ‘He’s already rich,’ Chaffetz said. ‘He’s very rich. I don’t think that he ran for this office to line his pockets even more. I just don’t see it like that.’

“He promised that Trump won’t get an entirely free ride under his watch. ‘Somebody’ll do something stupid at some point, and we’ll be all over it.’ But, he added, ‘I think the people who voted for Donald Trump went into it with eyes wide open. Everybody knew he was rich, everybody knew he had lots of different entanglements… These other little intrigues about a wealthy family making money is a bit of a sideshow.'”