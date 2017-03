McCain Trying to Save the Filibuster

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) told Bloomberg that he’s trying to reach a “long-term” deal to allow confirmation while saving the minority party’s ability to block future high court nominations.

Said McCain: “There’s always hope, because maybe we’ll recognize the damage that’s been done to the institution and the American people.”

However, he added: “I’ll have conversations but I’m not optimistic.”