Government Shutdown Looms

A government shutdown at the end of April “is a very real possibility,” Republican sources tell Mike Allen — “mainly because Republicans remain as fractured as they were when they tanked health reform.”

“To avoid a shutdown, Republicans will probably have no choice but to seduce Ds. Steve Elmendorf, a top Democratic lobbyist, told me it’s very possible to construct a government-funding bill that’ll get Democratic votes (no defunding of Planned Parenthood, no money for a wall, a reasonable position on defense/non-defense spending).”

Said Elmendorf: “The only way you get to a shutdown is incompetence, which this group is certainly capable of.”

Stan Collender: This is the clown show that could lead to a government shutdown.