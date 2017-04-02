Schumer Says Gorsuch Won’t Get 60 Votes

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) predicted that “it looks like Neil Gorsuch will not reach the 60-vote margin” needed to overcome a filibuster in the Senate, NBC News reports.

If there aren’t 60 votes, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) could use the “nuclear option,” changing Senate rules so only 51 votes would be necessary to confirm the nominee.

McConnell responded: “What I can tell you is Neil Gorsuch will be confirmed this week … how that happens will depend on our Democratic friends.”