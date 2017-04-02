Judge Rules Trump May Have Incited Violence

A federal judge in Kentucky is the latest to take Donald Trump at his word when he says something controversial, ruling against efforts by Trump’s attorneys to throw out a lawsuit accusing him of inciting violence against protesters at a March 2016 campaign rally in Louisville, the Washington Post reports.

“At the rally, Trump repeatedly said ‘get ’em out of here’ before, according to the protesters, they were shoved and punched by his supporters. Trump’s attorneys sought to have the case dismissed on free speech grounds, arguing that he didn’t intend for his supporters to use force. But Hale noted that speech inciting violence is not protected by the First Amendment and ruled that there is plenty of evidence that the protesters’ injuries were a ‘direct and proximate result’ of Trump’s words.”

Said the judge: “It is plausible that Trump’s direction to ‘get ’em out of here’ advocated the use of force. It was an order, an instruction, a command.”