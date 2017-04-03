Obama Adviser Sought Names of Trump Associates

“White House lawyers last month learned that the former national security adviser Susan Rice requested the identities of U.S. persons in raw intelligence reports on dozens of occasions that connect to the Donald Trump transition and campaign,” Eli Lake reports.

“The pattern of Rice’s requests was discovered in a National Security Council review of the government’s policy on ‘unmasking’ the identities of individuals in the U.S. who are not targets of electronic eavesdropping, but whose communications are collected incidentally. Normally those names are redacted from summaries of monitored conversations and appear in reports as something like ‘U.S. Person One.'”

Axios: “This new information does not validate Trump’s wiretapping tweets as he specifically mentioned Obama administration surveillance of Trump Tower.”