Trump Can Take Profits at Any Time

President Trump can now “draw money from his more than 400 businesses, at any time, without disclosing it,” ProPublica reports.

“The previously unreported changes to a trust document, signed on Feb. 10, stipulates that it ‘shall distribute net income or principal to Donald J. Trump at his request’ or whenever his son and longtime attorney ‘deem appropriate.’ That can include everything from profits to the underlying assets, such as the businesses themselves.”

“There is nothing requiring Trump to disclose when he takes profits from the trust, which could go directly into his bank or brokerage account.”