Is a Trumpcare Comeback Possible?

David Nather: “There have been a lot of recent signals that some quiet Trumpcare negotiations are still going on, but what do they really add up to? My best read, from talking to GOP sources over the weekend: Don’t bet on a Trumpcare comeback just yet, but don’t be shocked if it happens.”

“Republicans, including Freedom Caucus members, would really like to get an agreement this week that revives the whole thing. That’s why they’ve kept talking in recent days, and why Trump went golfing yesterday with conservative holdout Rand Paul.”

“No one’s actually sure if it’s possible.”