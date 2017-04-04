Trump Administration Weighs ‘Extreme Vetting’ Measures

“Foreigners who want to visit the U.S., even for a short trip, could be forced to disclose contacts on their mobile phones, social-media passwords and financial records, and to answer probing questions about their ideology,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“The administration also wants to subject more visa applicants to intense security reviews and have embassies spend more time interviewing each applicant. The changes could apply to people from all over the world, including allies such as France and Germany.”