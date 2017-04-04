White House Still Defending Trump’s False Tweets

Rick Klein and Shushannah Walshe: “President Trump is back to attacking the ‘crooked scheme against us.’ This time there’s a new player in the thriller, one who’s particularly familiar to Trump backers and viewers of Fox News, which is offering new reporting on which the president is seizing. Susan Rice, who was President Obama’s national security adviser, now stands accused of seeking the ‘unmasking’ of Trump associates caught up in U.S. surveillance efforts, the suggestion being that she sought to reveal their identities for political purposes.”

“There are plenty of legally permissible reasons for a national security adviser to want more information about who was talking to whom in captured communications. There are potentially nefarious reasons, too. But proof is not yet in evidence in either direction. What is in evidence is that the White House has spent much of the past month seeking to justify a presidential tweet that the FBI director himself has said has no basis in evidence. President Obama still did not order his successor to be wiretapped.”