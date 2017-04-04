Trumpcare Revival Talks Falling Apart

“Attempts to reach a deal this week on health care are unraveling fast, with conservatives already blaming House Speaker Paul Ryan for blocking the White House bill, and leadership sources saying that’s nonsense and that the Freedom Caucus is making unreasonable demands that are losing net votes. It’s a bad sign for Republicans ahead of Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to the Capitol tonight,” Axios reports.

Said a senior Republican source: “While we haven’t picked up any votes yet, this concept is already showing signs of losing a ton of them.”

“Where the plan is heading will potentially lose more votes than it picks up. The Freedom Caucus, they say, is moving the goal posts again and trying to shift blame.”