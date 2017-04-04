Trump’s Slump Gets Worse

A new Quinnipiac poll finds President Trump has a negative 35% to 57% job approval rating.
In addition, voters opinions of some of Trump’s personal qualities are mostly negative:
- 61% to 34% that he is not honest
- 55% to 40% that he does not have good leadership skills;
- 57% to 39% that he does not care about average Americans;
- 66% to 29% that he is not level-headed;
- 64% to 33% that he is a strong person;
- 61% to 34% that he does not share their values.
Said pollster Tim Malloy: "Trump continues to struggle, even among his most loyal supporters. Many of them would be hard pressed to see even a sliver of a silver lining in this troubling downward spiral."