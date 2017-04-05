Lawmaker Suggests Trump Associates Will Face Jail Time

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) told CNN that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) should recuse himself from the investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 election.

Said Castro: “Most of all we’ve said that we’re not going to let this investigation go. Whatever form it takes. We’re going to make sure we’re there to get to the bottom of whether any Americans conspired with the Russians who interfered with our 2016 election.”

He added: “My impression is that I wouldn’t be surprised if some people end up in jail. I wish I could elaborate but I cannot at this time.”