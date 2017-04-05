McCain Says Support of ‘Nuclear Option’ Is Stupid

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) is angry that the “nuclear option” will not be avoided in the fight over Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, the Washington Post reports.

“He thinks senators who view this as a good step are, well, not fully in command of their faculties.”

Said McCain: “Idiot, whoever says that is a stupid idiot, who has not been here and seen what I’ve been through and how we were able to avoid that on several occasions. And they are stupid and they’ve deceived their voters because they are so stupid.”