Republicans Consider Broader Change to Senate Rules

“Republicans are discussing making an additional change to the Senate’s rules to more quickly confirm President Trump’s nominees,” The Hill reports.

“The change is separate from an expected vote Thursday that would prevent Democrats from using a filibuster to block Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch.”

“The additional change under consideration would affect hundreds of Trump nominations. The floated change would reduce debate time after a nominee clears an initial procedural hurdle from 30 hours to eight hours, greatly reducing the amount of time the Senate would need to confirm Trump nominees.”