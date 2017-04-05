Trump Says Syria Crossed ‘Many, Many Lines’

President Trump said the recent chemical weapons attack in Syria “crossed many, many lines” for him, and he said his attitude toward Syria and President Bashar Assad had “changed very much” as a result, Politico reports.

Said Trump: “It crossed a lot of lines for me. When you kill innocent children, innocent babies, babies, little babies, with a chemical gas that is so lethal … that crosses many, many lines, beyond a red line. Many, many lines.”

Washington Post: “Trump said the grinding Syrian conflict, in its seventh year, ‘is now my responsibility,’ but repeated campaign-trail criticism of the Obama administration for threatening military action and then backing off.”