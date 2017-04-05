Trump Says Rice May Have Committed a Crime

President Trump told the New York Times “that he thought that the former national security adviser Susan Rice may have committed a crime by seeking the identities of Trump associates who were mentioned on intercepted communications and that other Obama administration officials may also have been involved.”

Said Trump: “I think it’s going to be the biggest story. It’s such an important story for our country and the world. It is one of the big stories of our time.”

