Voters Do Not Want a Government Shutdown

A new Politico/Morning Consult poll finds that 65% of voters say that Congress should “take all necessary steps to avoid a government shutdown,” a warning sign for lawmakers who might be toying with the idea of holding up funding to influence policy. Just 17% of registered voters say they could stomach a shutdown “if it helps them achieve their policy goals.”

“Those are sobering numbers for members of Congress, who leave town Friday for two weeks having done absolutely nothing to avoid a shutdown when the money to fund government operations runs out at the end of the month.”