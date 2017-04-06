Parties Set to Collide Over the Filibuster

“The Senate barreled toward an institution-rattling confrontation on Thursday over the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch, with Democrats preparing to filibuster the selection and Republicans vowing to change longstanding rules to bypass the blockade,” the New York Times reports.

“Deploying the nuclear option would fundamentally alter the way the Senate operates — a sign of the body’s creeping rancor in recent years after decades of at least relative bipartisanship on Supreme Court matters. Both parties have likewise warned of sweeping effects on the future of the court, predicting that the shift will lead to the elevation of more ideologically extreme judges if only a majority is required for confirmation.”