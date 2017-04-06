Trump Shows Some Signs of Recalibrating

Time: “The antiestablishment vibe is very much alive in Trump’s Washington, except Trump is quickly becoming the Establishment…. And Congress is not the only place Trump’s rhetorical bullets have turned to blanks. The U.S. intelligence community, which Trump dismissed as politically motivated before taking office, has successfully leaked information to cost him a National Security Adviser and forced the partial recusal of his Attorney General. His taunting of the FBI on Twitter, with misleading accusations of wiretapping, was met by the public announcement by FBI Director James Comey of an investigation into the Trump campaign’s Russian ties.”

“So Trump appears to be recalibrating, reversing himself with some regularity. After announcing he would move on from health care if conservatives did not cave, he has agreed to re-engage, sending his Vice President to offer further concessions to conservative lawmakers. ‘We all learned a lot,’ Trump said after pulling his bill from the floor. The bravado is still there, as is the call to smash the system. But he knows there are limits, especially with his poll numbers so low. Governing, unlike campaigning, has always been more about making friends than calling out enemies.”