Bipartisan Deal on Tax Reform Unlikely

Wall Street Journal: “There is, at some level, rhetorical room for agreement. Mr. Trump says middle-class tax cuts are a top priority. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) says he’s aiming for his plan to be revenue neutral—collecting as much money over the next decade as the current system does. Mix Mr. Trump’s class rhetoric, Mr. Ryan’s budgetary promise and the prospect of spending on infrastructure and there is a recipe for bipartisanship.”

“But so far, those priorities aren’t widely shared among Republicans and GOP plans haven’t matched them… House Republicans haven’t shown in detail how their plan adds up and don’t want to tie infrastructure and taxes together. Lower tax rates on businesses, investors and top earners are a unifying force in the GOP, and many lawmakers are reluctant to give that up to get a deal with Democrats.”

“Even if the White House and Democrats reach a conceptual agreement on taxes, any accord would drive many Republicans away and require the Trump administration and lawmakers to make decisions on hundreds of details.”