Trump Makes Nice with Koch Brothers

President Trump “on Saturday night had a friendly chat at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach with twin mega-donor brothers David and Bill Koch, whose family had clashed with Trump during the campaign,” Politico reports.

“While Bill Koch supported Trump during the general election, David Koch and his older brother Charles Koch sidelined their massive political machine during the presidential campaign in protest of Trump.”

“The Koch network has already fired shots across the bow of the Trump administration, and any rapprochement between Trump and David and Charles Koch could be significant in portending a less adversarial relationship between their network and the administration.”