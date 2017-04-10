Trump’s 100-Day Judgement Nears

President Trump “has far more than three years left in his first term. But inside his pressure-cooker of a White House, aides and advisers are sweating the next three weeks,” Politico reports.

“The symbolic 100-day mark by which modern presidents are judged menaces for an image-obsessed chief executive whose opening sprint has been marred by legislative stumbles, legal setbacks, senior staff kneecapping one another, the resignation of his national security adviser and near-daily headlines and headaches about links to Russia.”

“The date, April 29, hangs over the West Wing like the sword of Damocles as the unofficial deadline to find their footing— or else.”