Two Special Elections Move Towards Democrats

The Cook Political Report moves their rating for tomorrow’s special election in Kansas’ 4th congressional district from Likely Republican to Lean Republican.

Meanwhile, next week’s special election in Georgia’s 6th congressional district is now rated a Toss Up.

“Even a single-digit finish in a seat like KS-04, with a Cook PVI score of R+15, would portend big trouble for Republicans in next week’s special primary election in GA-06, which has a PVI score of R+8. There is a real chance Democrat Jon Ossoff, who is dramatically outspending the rest of the field while the main GOP contenders turn on each other, could hit 50 percent on April 18 and avoid a runoff.”