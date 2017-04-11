Markey Vows to Restore Supreme Court Filibuster

Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA) “insists that once his party regains the Senate majority — whenever that may be — Democrats will restore the 60-vote threshold needed to advance Supreme Court nominees, which was demolished by Republicans last week,” Politico reports.

Said Markey: “We will ensure that for the Supreme Court, there is that special margin that any candidate has to reach because that is essential to ensuring that our country has a confidence in those people who are nominated. Rather than just someone who passes a litmus test.”