President Trump told the Wall Street Journal that the U.S. dollar “is getting too strong” and he would prefer the Federal Reserve keep interest rates low.

Said Trump: “I think our dollar is getting too strong, and partially that’s my fault because people have confidence in me.”

He also made a full reversal from the campaign by stating his support for the U.S. Export-Import Bank: “It’s a very good thing. And it actually makes money, it could make a lot of money.”