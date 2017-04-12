Trump Offered China a Deal on North Korea

President Trump told the Wall Street Journal that he has offered Chinese President Xi Jinping a more favorable trade deal for Beijing in exchange for his help on confronting the threat of North Korea.

Said Trump: “I told him, I said, ‘You know we’re not going to let that current trade deficit go ahead. But you want to make a great deal? Solve the problem in North Korea.’ That’s worth having deficits. And that’s worth having not as good a trade deal as I would normally be able to make.”