When Jared Wins

“When Stephen K. Bannon reported for work Wednesday, he did not act like a man who had just been publicly humiliated by his boss,” the Washington Post reports.

“The White House chief strategist cycled in and out of the Oval Office for meetings with President Trump… But for Bannon, the day’s routine obscured the reality that he is a marked man — diminished by weeks of battles with the bloc of centrists led by Trump’s daughter and son-in-law and cut down by the president himself, who belittled Bannon in an interview with the New York Post.”

Rich Lowry: “For Bannon, the internal fight with the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is going about as well as could be expected, which is to say it couldn’t be going much worse.”