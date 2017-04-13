Don’t Bet on Trump Embracing Globalism for Long

Mike Allen: “Trump has been all over the policy map when it comes to issues he hasn’t given much thought to (social issues, healthcare, Ex-Im Bank). But nationalism has been consistent in his speeches since the late 1980s. He’s talked about foreign countries ripping America off, and even in his NATO appearance he gently ribbed the Secretary General about getting the other nations to pay up. Nationalism is one of the few things Trump’s been consistent about for 30 years, those instincts are as hard-wired as anything in his make up; let’s see how long this version of Trump lasts.”

Playbook: “This is governing on the fly. Gone is the ardent post-election populism — for now. After weeks of bruising headlines and backlash over some of his administration’s more conservative positions, Trump is embracing policy and people that are much more mainstream.”