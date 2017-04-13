Trump Adviser May Have Discussed Lifting Sanctions

Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, told ABC News that when he was in Moscow last summer, “something may have come up in a conversation” with Russians about lifting U.S. sanctions.

Said Page: “I don’t recall every single word I ever said. Something may have come up in a conversation. I have no recollection, and there’s nothing specifically that I would have done that would have given people that impression.”

He added: “We’ll see what comes out in this FISA transcript.”