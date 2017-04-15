Trump Appoints Critic of Ex-Im Bank to Lead It

Just a few days after declaring his support of the Export-Import Bank, President Trump will nominate former Rep. Scott Garrett (R-NJ), a leading critic of the bank, to head it, the Wall Street Journal reports.

“Mr. Garrett voted in 2012 and in 2015 against renewing the charter of the Ex-Im Bank, which guarantees loans for companies that export U.S. products. Mr. Garrett, a New Jersey Republican who served seven terms in the House, lost a bitterly contested election in November to Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ).”

Garrett called the Ex-Im Bank a “corporate welfare program” and said it is “crony capitalism.”