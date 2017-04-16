GOP Eyes ‘Candy Option’ for Tax Reform

Jonathan Swan: “As full-blown tax reform looks more and more like an unreachable stretch, there’s increasing conversation on the Hill about what’s being called a ‘candy option’ — all the goodies, with none of the pain.”

“That would mean lower personal and corporate rates, plus some limited repatriation, funded largely by deficit spending.”

“Speaker Ryan is still determined to go as big as possible and do real tax reform. But the White House needs to buy into it and get right behind it. Otherwise there’ll be the same disaster as healthcare.”