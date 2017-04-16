Trump Stays Quiet After Latest North Korea Provocation

“The president was uncharacteristically quiet after North Korea’s latest failed missile launch, leaving it to his team of deputies, as well as Vice President Pence to articulate the administration’s policy toward the totalitarian regime,” the Washington Post reports.
Wall Street Journal: “In the wake of Pyongyang’s failed missile test over the weekend, Trump administration officials stepped up pressure on Beijing, saying the threat has reached an inflection point that demands new urgency.”Save to Favorites