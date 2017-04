Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said that President Trump’s frequent trips to Florida have been “bothering” her, saying, “I do wish he would spend more time in Washington,” CNN reports.

Said Ernst: “I have not spoken to him about the Florida issue yet, but that is something I think that has been bothering not just me, but some other members of our caucus. So I think that is going to be a topic of discussion that we have when we get back to Washington.”