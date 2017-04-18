Trump Digital Aide Got $1 Million Payout

“The Republican Party’s top digital strategist in 2016 got a nearly $1 million payout from a firm he co-founded that collected online contributions to the party and its nominee, Donald Trump — despite earlier claims that the strategist had severed his ties to the company,” Politico reports.

“Gerrit Lansing’s joint roles, while legal, have raised questions of cronyism and profit-making at the Republican National Committee… Republican operatives representing multiple GOP presidential and Senate campaigns said that Lansing pushed them to use the company he co-founded, Revv, to collect their online donations after he was hired for the top RNC job — and that he used the fact that the RNC was using his platform as a selling point. Lansing was subsequently named to a top role in Trump’s White House.”