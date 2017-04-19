Strange Now Likely to Face Crowded Primary

“With less than 10 weeks of Capitol Hill experience under his belt, Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) suddenly faces a special-election primary in just four months and with far more serious vulnerabilities,” National Journal reports.

“Gov. Kay Ivey (R) on Tuesday moved up the special election for the seat from 2018 to 2017. The decision came a week after former Gov. Robert Bentley resigned amid a scandal involving an alleged affair, and the messy exit is renewing concerns about Strange’s Senate appointment.”

“Alabama Republicans predicted that the earlier election timeline would result in a crowded, free-for-all primary that would leave Strange significantly more at risk.”