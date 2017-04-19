Trump Adviser’s Moscow Visit Got FBI’s Attention

“Ever since FBI investigators discovered in 2013 that a Russian spy was trying to recruit an American businessman named Carter Page, the bureau maintained an occasional interest in Mr. Page. So when he became a foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign last year and gave a Russia-friendly speech at a prestigious Moscow institute, it soon caught the bureau’s attention,” the New York Times reports.

“That trip last July was a catalyst for the FBI investigation into connections between Russia and President Trump’s campaign, according to current and former law enforcement officials.”