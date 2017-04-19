CIA and FBI Launch Manhunt for Leaker

CBS News has learned that a manhunt is underway for a traitor inside the Central Intelligence Agency.
“The CIA and FBI are conducting a joint investigation into one of the worst security breaches in CIA history, which exposed thousands of top-secret documents that described CIA tools used to penetrate smartphones, smart televisions and computer systems.”
"Sources familiar with the investigation say it is looking for an insider — either a CIA employee or contractor — who had physical access to the material."