President Trump told the AP that businesses and individuals will receive a “massive tax cut” under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

He said the package will be released on “Wednesday or shortly thereafter” — just before his 100 day mark in office.

Jonathan Swan: “Don’t expect to see anything like a fully fledged tax plan. We bet it’ll be a 100,000 foot document, with no real path for how to get there — just targets.”