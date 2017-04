President Trump “leaves large blocks of ‘private time’ on his Oval Office schedule for spontaneous meetings and phone chats with ex-aides, friends, media figures, lawmakers and members of his Cabinet — an old habit he’s carried over from his business days that has frustrated some West Wing aides,” Politico reports.

“Trump wrote in his 1987 book The Art of the Deal that his loose scheduling practices as a real estate magnate at the Trump Organization helped him be ‘imaginative.”