Trump Is Wildcard In Spending Fight

President Trump “has emerged as the wildcard as congressional leaders clamber to reach agreement on a package to keep the government funded and prevent a shutdown,” The Hill reports.

“Republican leaders are keenly aware which ‘poison pill’ provisions are non-starters with the Democrats, whose votes will be needed to send a spending bill to the president. But Trump, who is closing in quickly on his first 100 days in office, is hungry for legislative victories after a rocky start that included the stunning failure of the Republicans’ Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill.”

