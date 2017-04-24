The Giant Contradiction of Trump

Rick Klein and Shushannah Walshe: “Few modern presidents have accomplished so little in the opening months of their time in office. And yet few modern presidents have done more.”

“Trump has so far failed to deliver on most of the cornerstone commitments of his candidacy. His legislative agenda is stalled; his foreign-policy evolutions have brought more tensions, not fewer; and his travel ban and border wall have been effectively blocked by the other branches of government. In terms of basic governance, Trump may even struggle to avoid a government shutdown right around the mark of Day 100.”

“Yet while the ‘swamp’ has not been drained, Trump can claim credit for delivering on a more basic promise to the voters who supported him during the campaign. He has redefined the office of president. He has shaken government institutions to their core with a freewheeling, hard-charging style that can only be labeled Trumpian.”