Sheldon Adelson Not Happy with Trump

GOP mega-donor Sheldon Adelson “hasn’t contributed to pro-Trump outside groups since the inauguration, a move that’s drawn notice within the party… Adelson has privately complained about Trump’s failure to fulfill his campaign promise to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem… Adelson is also rankled that some people he recommended for administration posts haven’t yet been tapped,” Politico reports.

“More fundamentally, Adelson is dismayed by what he sees as a state of chaos in the new administration.”